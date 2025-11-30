Skip to main content
Juwan Maxey, Davion Hill lead Ball State over Le Moyne 96-85

By AP News

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Juwan Maxey had 27 points, Davion Hill scored 24 and Ball State beat Le Moyne 96-85 on Sunday at the Lafayette Classic.

Maxey also added five assists for the Cardinals (3-5). Hill shot 9 of 16 from the field with a 3-pointer. Devon Barnes had 14 points to help end a five-game losing streak.

Trent Mosquera finished with 26 points and four assists for the Dolphins (4-5). Deng Garang added 15 points and three steals. Shilo Jackson had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Barnes’ jump shot with 6:29 remaining in the second half gave Ball State the lead for good at 67-65.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

