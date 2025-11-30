Saint Joseph’s (PA) defeats Princeton 60-58

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Deuce Jones had 17 points and nine rebounds in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 60-58 victory over Princeton on Sunday.

Derek Simpson added 13 points while going 4 of 7 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and grabbed five rebounds for the Hawks (4-3). Austin Williford went 3 of 3 from the field to finish with seven points.

Jackson Hicke led the Tigers (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jack Stanton added 14 points and four steals for Princeton. Landon Clark also put up nine points.

Saint Joseph’s went into halftime ahead of Princeton 30-25. Jaden Smith put up six points in the half. Saint Joseph’s took the lead for good with 5:02 remaining in the second half on a layup from Jones to make it a 54-52 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press