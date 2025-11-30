Skip to main content
Quinnipiac defeats Stonehill 76-62

By AP News

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jaden Zimmerman had 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 76-62 victory over Stonehill on Sunday.

Zimmerman shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Bobcats (5-3). Amarri Monroe scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and five steals. Asim Jones went 7 of 15 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points.

The Skyhawks (2-7) were led by Raymond Espinal-Guzman, who recorded 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Stonehill also got 15 points from Hermann Koffi. Davante Hackett also recorded 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

