Greg Jones scores 18 to lead American University over Longwood 92-66

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Jones had 18 points in American’s 92-66 victory against Longwood on Sunday.

Jones shot 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (5-4). Matt Mayock finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Geoff Sprouse made three 3-pointers and scored 16.

The Lancers (4-5) were led by Johan Nziemi with 12 points and six rebounds. Redd Thompson had 11 points and Jacoi Hutchinson scored 10.

American took the lead with 7:22 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Sprouse led the team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 40-34 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

