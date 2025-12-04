Towson defeats Cornell 93-80

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada’s 26 points helped Towson defeat Cornell 93-80 on Wednesday.

Tejada added eight rebounds for the Tigers (6-3). Dylan Williamson added 15 points while going 7 of 15 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and also had eight assists. Jack Doumbia shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Jake Fiegen led the Big Red (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Cornell also got 17 points from Adam Hinton. Cooper Noard also had 14 points.

Tejada scored 14 points in the first half and Towson went into the break trailing 36-35. Towson outscored Cornell by 14 points in the second half. Doumbia led the way with 12 second-half points.

Up next

Both teams play again on Sunday. Towson visits UCF and Cornell travels to play Samford.

