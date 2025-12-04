No. 14 Baylor women make 15 of 17 shots in 1st quarter, roll past SE Louisiana 112-47

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott had 15 of her 23 points in a scorching first quarter when No. 14 Baylor shot 88% and dished 11 assists and the Bears cruised to a 112-47 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday night.

Bella Fontleroy scored 20 points for Baylor (8-1). Yuting Deng added 11 points and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, who had 14 rebounds, and Kiersten Johnson both had 10 points. Jana Van Gytenbeek had 12 assists to go with eight points as the Bears had 36 helpers on 47 baskets.

Scott made all six of her field goal attempts and both free throws and Baylor made 15 of 17 shots, including a string of 11 straight makes, in the first quarter. The Bears had a 32-0 run and led 36-7. The Lions were 3 of 16, missing 12 straight after making their opening bucket.

The Bears cooled off to 60% in the second quarter, making 5 of 10 3s, and upped the lead to 65-20. Scott had 18 at the half. The Lions didn’t get to 18 points until Aliyah Collins hit a 3-pointer with 1:46 to go.

Baylor shot 63.5% for the game and went 14 of 28 behind the arc. Scott was 9-of-11 shooting. The Bears also had a 49-25 rebound advantage.

Collins led the Lions (2-4) with 15 points. Southeastern Louisiana shot 32%.

Up next

Baylor is home against UTSA on Sunday.

Southeastern Louisiana returns home to meet Northwestern State on Sunday.

