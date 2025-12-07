Bradley knocks off Northern Illinois 84-55

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson’s 21 points helped Bradley defeat Northern Illinois 84-55 on Saturday.

Johnson shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Braves (6-4). Alex Huibregtse added 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and grabbed eight rebounds. AJ Smith went 4 of 7 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Dylan Ducommun finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (3-6). Gianni Cobb added 11 points for Northern Illinois. Makhai Valentine also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Bradley took the lead for good about seven minutes into the first half. The score was 39-26 at halftime, with Huibregtse racking up 10 points. Bradley pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 29 points. They outscored Northern Illinois by 16 points in the final half, as Johnson led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press