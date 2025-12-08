Wright State takes down Green Bay 86-58

Skip to main content
By AP News

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Cooper scored 23 points as Wright State beat Green Bay 86-58 on Sunday.

Cooper shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Raiders (5-5, 1-1 Horizon League). Michael Imariagbe shot 7 of 7 from the field to add 14 points. Logan Woods shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Phoenix (4-7, 0-2) were led by CJ O’Hara, who recorded 19 points. Justin Allen added 12 points and two steals for Green Bay.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

