Brayden Maldonado scores 28 to propel Seattle U past UTEP 75-68

SEATTLE (AP) — Brayden Maldonado scored 28 points to lead Seattle University to a 75-68 victory over UTEP on Sunday night.

Maldonado made 9 of 13 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Redhawks (7-2). Will Heimbrodt added 13 points and Austin Maurer had 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Jamal West Jr. finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Miners (3-5). Elijah Jones scored 18.

Seattle U led 37-31 at halftime.

