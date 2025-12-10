Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
42.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Meyer scores 26, Wyoming knocks off South Dakota 106-79

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Nasir Meyer had 26 points in Wyoming’s 106-79 win against South Dakota on Tuesday.

Meyer also contributed seven rebounds for the Cowboys (8-2). Damarion Dennis scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Adam Harakow finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Coyotes (5-6) were led by Isaac Bruns, who recorded 22 points. South Dakota also got 17 points from Uzziah Buntyn. Jesse McIntosh had 15 points.

Wyoming led 48-32 at halftime, with Dennis racking up 15 points. Meyer scored 19 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.