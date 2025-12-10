Meyer scores 26, Wyoming knocks off South Dakota 106-79

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Nasir Meyer had 26 points in Wyoming’s 106-79 win against South Dakota on Tuesday.

Meyer also contributed seven rebounds for the Cowboys (8-2). Damarion Dennis scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Adam Harakow finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Coyotes (5-6) were led by Isaac Bruns, who recorded 22 points. South Dakota also got 17 points from Uzziah Buntyn. Jesse McIntosh had 15 points.

Wyoming led 48-32 at halftime, with Dennis racking up 15 points. Meyer scored 19 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

