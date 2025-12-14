Beath scores 21, UC San Diego takes down Tulane 93-67

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Leo Beath scored 21 points and Emanuel Prospere II added 20 points to help UC San Diego defeat Tulane 93-67 on Saturday night.

Beath had eight rebounds and six assists for the Tritons (9-1) and Prospere finished with eight rebounds and four steals. Tom Beattie had 12 points and shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Rowan Brumbaugh led the way for the Green Wave (7-4) with 19 points, five assists and three steals. Curtis Williams added 15 points for Tulane. Tyler Ringgold also had nine points and 11 rebounds.

UCSD took the lead a little more than four minutes into the first half and did not trail again. Prospere led the Tritons with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 53-31 at the break. UCSD outscored Tulane in the second half by four points, with Beath scoring a team-high 10 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

