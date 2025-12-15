Skip to main content
Cockrill scores 22 off the bench, Chicago State beats Loyola Chicago 84-75

By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Doyel Cockrill III’s 22 points off of the bench led Chicago State to an 84-75 victory against Loyola Chicago on Sunday night.

Cockrill shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 14 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (2-9). CJ Ray scored 19 points and added nine rebounds. Marcus Tankersley shot 5 of 15 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds and six assists.

Xavier Amos led the Ramblers (3-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two blocks. Deywilk Tavarez added 17 points for Loyola Chicago. Kayde Dotson finished with 12 points.

Chicago State took the lead for good with 5:12 to go in the first half and led 35-28 at halftime, with Stephen Byard racking up eight points. Chicago State turned an eight-point second-half lead into a 17-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 52-35 lead with 15:30 left in the game. Cockrill scored 15 second-half points in the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

