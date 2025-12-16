VCU earns 84-58 win over Niagara

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lazar Djokovic’s 18 points helped VCU defeat Niagara 84-58 on Monday night.

Djokovic added seven rebounds and four blocks for the Rams (7-4). Michael Belle scored 15 points, going 5 of 5 (4 for 4 from 3-point range). Terrence Hill Jr. went 6 of 12 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Landon Williams had 17 points and four steals for the Purple Eagles (2-9) in an eighth straight loss. Justin Page added 11 points and Kabeya Tshibangu scored 10.

The game was tight going into the half, as VCU held a three-point lead, 37-34. Hill paced the team in scoring through the first half with 10 points. VCU extended its lead to 71-50 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 s as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press