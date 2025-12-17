Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mason Bendinger scores 19, South Carolina Upstate takes down South Carolina State 78-72

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mason Bendinger scored 19 points as South Carolina Upstate beat South Carolina State 78-72 on Tuesday.

Bendinger shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 8 from the line for the Spartans (7-6). Tyler Smith added 14 points and three steals. Carmelo Adkins finished with 13 points coming off the bench.

The Bulldogs (0-12) were led in scoring by Obie Bronston Jr. and Jayden Johnson, who both finished with 16 points. Chris Parker had 15 points and seven rebounds. The Bulldogs extended their losing streak to 12 in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.