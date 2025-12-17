Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Brankovic has 18 as UT Rio Grande Valley beats Lamar 83-72

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Filip Brankovic’s 18 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Lamar 83-72 on Tuesday.

Brankovic also contributed eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (4-6, 1-1 Southland Conference). Marvin McGhee scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Koree Cotton shot 3 of 10 from the field and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Andrew Holifield led the way for the Cardinals (5-5, 0-2) with 24 points. Lamar also got 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals from Cody Pennebaker. Rob Lee Jr. finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.