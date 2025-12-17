Skip to main content
Johnson’s 24 points lead Denver over UC-Colorado Springs 129-93

By AP News

DENVER (AP) — Carson Johnson’s 24 points helped Denver defeat UC-Colorado Springs 129-93 on Tuesday night.

Johnson went 8 of 13 from the field (6 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Pioneers (6-7). Jeremiah Burke scored 23 points and added eight rebounds. Shaun Wysocki shot 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 19 points.

Mario Williams Jr. led the Mountain Lions in scoring, finishing with 35 points. UC-Colorado Springs also got 11 points and four assists from Gavin Carter.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

