Jalen Smith scores 19 to propel Rice to 94-47 romp over NAIA’s Southwestern Christian

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Smith scored 19 points to lead Rice to a 94-47 victory over NAIA member Southwestern Christian on Wednesday.

Smith also had seven rebounds for the Owls (6-6). Trae Broadnax hit two 3-pointers and scored 14, while Eternity Eguagie added 12 points.

Cole Allen and JaColby Williams topped the Eagles with 12 points apiece.

Rice took the lead with 19:38 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Cam Carroll led the team with eight points in the first half for a 48-25 advantage at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

