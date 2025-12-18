Skip to main content
Emuobor has double-double, New Hampshire knocks off Stonehill 59-58

By AP News

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Comeh Emuobor scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as New Hampshire beat Stonehill 59-58 on Wednesday.

KiJan Robinson made a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left to give New Hampshire a 59-56 lead. Stonehill’s Ridvan Tutic then tipped in Hermann Koffi’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Emuobor added four steals for the Wildcats (4-7). Reginald Kennedy Jr. scored 10 points, going 4 of 5 from the field. Jack Graham finished with 10 points.

Tutic led the way for the Skyhawks (3-9) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Koffi added 10 points. Rex Sunderland and Chas Stinson scored eight points apiece for Stonehill.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

