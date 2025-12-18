Skip to main content
Hall scores 25 as Green Bay downs UCSB 67-64

By AP News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Marcus Hall had 25 points in Green Bay’s 67-64 victory against UCSB on Wednesday.

Hall also contributed five rebounds for the Phoenix (6-7). Preston Ruedinger added eight points while going 2 of 4 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while adding 13 assists.

The Gauchos (8-4) were led in scoring by Aidan Mahaney, who finished with 18 points and four assists. Hosana Kitenge added 10 points and six rebounds for UCSB. CJ Shaw also recorded 10 points.

Green Bay led 42-30 at halftime but the Gauchos twice got within one point in the final minute before Ruedinger wrapped up the win with two free throws with seven seconds remaining.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

