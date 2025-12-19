Futrell scores 36, Lindenwood takes down Western Illinois 92-76

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell’s 36 points led Lindenwood over Western Illinois 92-76 on Thursday night.

Futrell added eight rebounds and five assists for the Lions (7-4, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Dontrez Williams added 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Jadis Jones finished with 18 points.

The Leathernecks (4-8, 0-1) were led by Antwaun Massey, who posted 33 points. Western Illinois also got 18 points and eight rebounds from Lucas Lorenzen. Karyiek Dixon also recorded eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press