Sacred Heart wins 85-63 against Dartmouth

By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Dashon Gittens had 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 85-63 victory over Dartmouth on Friday.

Gittens added eight rebounds for the Pioneers (5-7, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mekhi Conner added 21 points along with seven rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals. Nyle Ralph-Beyer finished with 12 points.

The Big Green (5-6) were led by Kareem Thomas, who recorded 19 points. Jackson Munro added 11 points and seven rebounds for Dartmouth, and Cameron McNamee had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

