Metheny scores 16, Cleveland notches double-double as Liberty beats Dayton 64-61

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kaden Metheny scored 16 points and Zach Cleveland notched a double-double and made a winning free throw with 43 seconds left as Liberty took down Dayton 64-61 on Saturday.

Metheny went 7 of 14 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Flames (8-3). Celveland tallied 12 points and 16 rebounds to go with three blocks and a pair of steals. Brett Decker Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Colin Porter went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Amael L’Etang finished with 19 points for the Flyers (9-4). Dayton also got 17 points from Javon Bennett. Keonte Jones had nine points, 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Decker scored 12 points in the first half and Liberty went into the break trailing 33-29. Porter put up 11 points in the second half. Liberty outscored Dayton by seven points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.