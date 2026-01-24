Skip to main content
Mingo scores 20 as Charlotte knocks off Tulane 73-70

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo’s 20 points off of the bench helped Charlotte to a 73-70 victory against Tulane on Friday.

Mingo made two free throws with 37 seconds left for a 73-63 lead.

Mingo shot 7 of 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the 49ers (11-9, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Ben Bradford scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Ethan Butler went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Rowan Brumbaugh led the way for the Green Wave (12-8, 3-4) with 35 points. Asher Woods added 10 points.

Charlotte went into halftime ahead of Tulane 23-22. Bradford scored 11 points in the half. Mingo’s 18-point second half helped Charlotte close out the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

