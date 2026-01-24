Skip to main content
Longwood earns 81-79 OT victory against Charleston Southern

By AP News

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elijah Tucker scored 21 points and Jaylen Benard made a go-ahead layup with 10.1 seconds left in overtime as Longwood beat Charleston Southern 81-79 on Friday.

Tucker also had nine rebounds and three steals for the Lancers (12-10, 4-3 Big South Conference). Johan Nziemi scored 17 points while going 3 of 8 and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line and added four steals. Jacoi Hutchinson shot 4 of 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Buccaneers (11-11, 2-5) were led by A’lahn Sumler, who posted 30 points, nine assists and three steals. Brycen Blaine added 20 points and nine rebounds for Charleston Southern. Jesse Hafemeister also put up 17 points and two steals.

Sumler tied it at 67-all with 12 seconds left in regulation on a 3-pointer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

