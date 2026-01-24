Skip to main content
Bailey’s 22 help Southern Indiana beat Western Illinois 96-64

By AP News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Cardell Bailey scored 22 points as Southern Indiana beat Western Illinois 96-64 on Friday.

Bailey added seven rebounds and four steals for the Screaming Eagles (5-15, 2-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Steven Clay scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Tolu Samuels had 14 points and finished 6 of 8 from the field.

The Leathernecks (4-17, 0-10) were led by Isaiah Griffin, who recorded 13 points. Goanar Biliew added 10 points and three steals.

The loss was the Leathernecks’ 10th in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

