Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
60.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lipscomb wins 123-60 against Blue Mountain (MS)

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Asman had 21 points in Lipscomb’s 123-60 victory against Blue Mountain on Saturday.

Asman added five rebounds for the Bisons (7-5). Charlie Williams scored 20 points while going 8 of 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Mateo Esmeraldo shot 5 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding 12 assists.

The Toppers were led by Michael Hill, who posted 23 points. Gavin Shannon added 10 points and two steals for Blue Mountain. Chris Tackett had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.