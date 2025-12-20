Lipscomb wins 123-60 against Blue Mountain (MS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Asman had 21 points in Lipscomb’s 123-60 victory against Blue Mountain on Saturday.

Asman added five rebounds for the Bisons (7-5). Charlie Williams scored 20 points while going 8 of 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Mateo Esmeraldo shot 5 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding 12 assists.

The Toppers were led by Michael Hill, who posted 23 points. Gavin Shannon added 10 points and two steals for Blue Mountain. Chris Tackett had six points.

