Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
55.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Potter scores 23, hits winner to help Utah Tech top Weber State 82-80

Sponsored by:
By AP News

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Ethan Potter had 23 points and made a go-ahead layup with two seconds left to rally Utah Tech to an 82-80 victory over Weber State on Saturday.

Potter added eight rebounds for the Trailblazers (7-6). Madiba Owona scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Noah Bolanga shot 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Wildcats (5-7) were led by Tijan Saine, who posted 28 points and four assists. Weber State also got 17 points from Trevor Henning. Jace Whiting finished with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.