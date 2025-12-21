Potter scores 23, hits winner to help Utah Tech top Weber State 82-80

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Ethan Potter had 23 points and made a go-ahead layup with two seconds left to rally Utah Tech to an 82-80 victory over Weber State on Saturday.

Potter added eight rebounds for the Trailblazers (7-6). Madiba Owona scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Noah Bolanga shot 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Wildcats (5-7) were led by Tijan Saine, who posted 28 points and four assists. Weber State also got 17 points from Trevor Henning. Jace Whiting finished with 14 points.

By The Associated Press