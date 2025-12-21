Parker scores 26, Radford knocks off VMI 97-90

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Dennis Parker Jr. scored 26 points as Radford beat VMI 97-90 on Sunday.

Parker added five rebounds for the Highlanders (6-8). Jaylon Johnson scored 23 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 9 for 10 from the line and added six steals. Del Jones had 15 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line.

TJ Johnson finished with 21 points for the Keydets (5-8). Tan Yildizoglu added 15 points, seven assists and two steals for VMI. Alexander Daushvili also had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press