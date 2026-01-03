Hill scores 21 as VCU knocks off Duquesne 93-80

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. helped lead VCU past Duquesne on Saturday with 21 points off of the bench in a 93-80 victory.

Hill shot 7 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Rams (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lazar Djokovic added 18 points while going 4 of 7 and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and also had 11 rebounds. Ahmad Nowell shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Tarence Guinyard finished with 22 points and five assists for the Dukes (9-6, 1-1). Jimmie Williams added 20 points and two steals for Duquesne.

VCU took the lead for good with 13:30 remaining in the first half. The score was 46-34 at halftime, with Hill racking up 10 points. VCU extended its lead to 63-53 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Nowell scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press