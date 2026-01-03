Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
56.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hill scores 21 as VCU knocks off Duquesne 93-80

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. helped lead VCU past Duquesne on Saturday with 21 points off of the bench in a 93-80 victory.

Hill shot 7 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Rams (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lazar Djokovic added 18 points while going 4 of 7 and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and also had 11 rebounds. Ahmad Nowell shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Tarence Guinyard finished with 22 points and five assists for the Dukes (9-6, 1-1). Jimmie Williams added 20 points and two steals for Duquesne.

VCU took the lead for good with 13:30 remaining in the first half. The score was 46-34 at halftime, with Hill racking up 10 points. VCU extended its lead to 63-53 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Nowell scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.