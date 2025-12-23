Skip to main content
High Point wins 93-47 against Bryant

By AP News

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Braden Hausen had 18 points in High Point’s 93-47 victory over Bryant on Monday night.

Hausen shot 6 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (11-3). Scotty Washington scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Cam’Ron Fletcher had 14 points and shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs (3-10) were led by Quincy Allen, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Ashley Sims II added eight points and two blocks for Bryant. Gio Sanford had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

