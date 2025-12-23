Campbell secures 102-79 victory over Green Bay

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jeremiah Johnson had 27 points and DJ Smith made 6 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points in Campbell’s 102-79 victory over Green Bay on Tuesday.

The Phoenix lost their first game since coach Doug Gottlieb announced Wednesday that he was taking a break from his radio show to focus on his coaching duties.

Johnson also added three steals for the Fighting Camels (6-7). Cameron Gregory had 18 points and went 6 of 9 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range).

Preston Ruedinger finished with 14 points for the Phoenix (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League). Marcus Hall added 12 points for Green Bay. CJ O’Hara also had 10 points.

Campbell took the lead with 7:50 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson led the Camels with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 44-37 at the break. Campbell outscored Green Bay by 16 points in the second half, and Gregory scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press