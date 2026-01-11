Skip to main content
Janowski has 23 as St. Thomas takes down Oral Roberts 82-71

By AP News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Nick Janowski had 23 points and 12 rebounds as St. Thomas beat Oral Roberts 82-71 on Saturday night for its eighth win in a row.

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu shot 5 of 7 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 17 points for the Tommies (14-4, 3-0 Summit League). Carter Bjerke had 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Eagles (5-13, 0-3) were led by Connor Dow, who posted 23 points. Ofri Naveh added 16 points and six rebounds for Oral Roberts. Martins Kilups finished with nine points. ORU has lost six straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

