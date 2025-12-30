Skip to main content
Beverly’s 25 lead Binghamton over Division-III Elmira 100-60

By AP News

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Zyier Beverly scored 25 points as Binghamton beat Division-III Elmira 100-60 on Monday to end a five-game skid.

Beverly also contributed nine rebounds, three steals, and five blocks for the Bearcats (4-11). Wes Peterson scored 22 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line and grabbed seven rebounds. Jeremiah Quigley shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Emmanuel Karkari-Mensah finished with 11 points for the Soaring Eagles. Alec Mercer added 11 points for Elmira. Kelton Brown finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

