Hart’s 18 lead Eastern Michigan over Ball State 74-52

By AP News

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Carlos Hart scored 18 points as Eastern Michigan beat Ball State 74-52 on Tuesday.

Hart shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (8-8, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Addison Patterson added 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Cardinals (4-11, 0-3) were led by Armoni Zeigler, who recorded 15 points, four assists and two steals. Elmore James added 13 points for Ball State.

Eastern Michigan took the lead with 5:56 left in the first half and did not trail again. Hart led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to go up 39-25 at the break. Eastern Michigan extended its lead to 59-30 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

