Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Nyle Ralph-Beyer’s 19 lead Sacred Heart past Canisius 69-66

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Nyle Ralph-Beyer scored 19 points as Sacred Heart beat Canisius 69-66 on Thursday.

Ralph-Beyer went 7 of 14 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Pioneers (8-13, 4-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dashon Gittens scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Anquan Hill finished with 12 points.

The Golden Griffins (8-12, 3-6) were led in scoring by Kahlil Singleton, who finished with 20 points. Canisius also got 15 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks from Myles Wilmoth. Michael Evbagharu had 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.