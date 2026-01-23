Skip to main content
Oriol scores 32 points, hits late jumper to get North Florida past Eastern Kentucky 87-85

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kamrin Oriol made a jumper with two seconds left and finished with 32 points to lead North Florida over Eastern Kentucky 87-85 on Thursday night.

Oriol shot 12 for 19 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Ospreys (4-16, 2-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). BJ Plummer scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Kent Jackson went 5 of 14 from the field (4 for 11 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Montavious Myrick led the way for the Colonels (7-13, 3-4) with 19 points and six rebounds. MJ Williams and Juan Cranford Jr. each had 15 points for Eastern Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

