Gillespie scores 32 points, leads Kent State over Bowling Green 96-93

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie scored 32 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 20 seconds remaining as Kent State took down Bowling Green 96-93 on Tuesday night.

Gillespie also had 10 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (12-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Morgan Safford scored 22 points while shooting 7 for 13 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Rob Whaley Jr. finished with 11 points.

The Falcons (11-5, 2-2) were led by Javontae Campbell, who finished with 28 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Josiah Shackelford added 17 points for Bowling Green. Sam Towns finished with 13 points.

Gillespie scored 14 points in the first half and it was tied 45-all at the break.

