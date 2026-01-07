Kingston Flemings scores 23 points, leads No. 7 Houston to 69-65 win over No. 14 Texas Tech

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings scored 23 points, including nine in the final two minutes, and No. 7 Houston rallied in the second half for a 69-65 win over No. 14 Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

Flemings had 15 points in the second half and shot 5 of 8 from the field. He finished 9 of 19 from the field for the game.

Emanuel Sharp scored 17 points, Chris Cenac Jr. added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Joseph Tugler had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Houston (14-1, 2-0 Big 12). The Cougars shot 39% but struggled from 3-point range, shooting 4 of 17.

Houston won its eighth straight game and 14th straight home game.

Jaylen Petty scored 20 points on 6 of 10 shooting, including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. JT Toppin had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, and Donovan Atwell added 13 points for Texas Tech (11-4, 1-1).

The Red Raiders shot 41% and were 9 of 28 on 3-pointers, but Texas Tech went 3 of 10 from the field in the final 8:25 and committed six turnovers over that span.

Down 59-55, Houston reeled off a 7-1 run to take a 62-60 lead on a jumper by Flemings with 1:41 left. He hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 60 as well.

Toppin missed a jumper the next time down the floor, and Milos Uzan grabbed the rebound and was fouled. Uzan missed the free throw, but Cenac was fouled trying to get the rebound, and he made one of two with 1:17 remaining.

Toppin made a layup with a minute left to cut the lead to one. Flemings hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to four with 31 seconds remaining. After Christian Anderson missed a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left, Flemings got the rebound and was fouled. He made one of two free throws.

Up next

Texas Tech: At Colorado on Saturday.

Houston: At Baylor on Saturday.

