UMBC earns 69-62 win over Maine

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jah’likai King had 15 points in UMBC’s 69-62 win over Maine on Thursday night.

King had six rebounds for the Retrievers (8-6, 1-0 America East Conference). Anthony Valentine shot 4 of 11 from the field and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Caden Diggs finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Black Bears (2-15, 0-2) were led by TJ Biel, who posted 27 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Maine also got 10 points from Ryan Mabrey. Logan Carey also put up eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

