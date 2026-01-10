Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
40.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Andrea Holden helps Wright State secure 84-82 victory over Detroit Mercy

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DETROIT (AP) — Andrea Holden had 17 points and made the first of two free throws with two seconds left to help Wright State hold on for an 84-82 victory over Detroit Mercy on Friday night.

Holden shot 3 of 6 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Raiders (10-7, 5-1 Horizon League). Solomon Callaghan hit three 3-pointers and scored 15, while Logan Woods made three 3s and scored 12.

Legend Geeter led the Titans (6-9, 3-3) with 22 points and six rebounds. Tyler Spratt added 16 points and six rebounds, while Orlando Lovejoy scored 13.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.