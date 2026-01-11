Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
54.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ruffin scores 36 as Jackson State knocks off Alabama State 75-64

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin’s 36 points led Jackson State past Alabama State 75-64 on Saturday.

Ruffin had nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Tigers (3-12, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tamarion Hoover shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Jayme Mitchell shot 3 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Hornets (4-12, 1-2) were led by Tyler Byrd, who posted 18 points and two steals. Asjon Anderson added 16 points and six rebounds for Alabama State. Damarien Yates had 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.