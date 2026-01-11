Ruffin scores 36 as Jackson State knocks off Alabama State 75-64

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin’s 36 points led Jackson State past Alabama State 75-64 on Saturday.

Ruffin had nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Tigers (3-12, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tamarion Hoover shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Jayme Mitchell shot 3 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Hornets (4-12, 1-2) were led by Tyler Byrd, who posted 18 points and two steals. Asjon Anderson added 16 points and six rebounds for Alabama State. Damarien Yates had 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

