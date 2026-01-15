North Dakota State earns 76-65 victory over South Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Treyson Anderson scored 20 points as North Dakota State beat South Dakota State 76-65 on Wednesday night.

Anderson also contributed six rebounds for the Bison (15-5, 5-0 Summit League). Trevian Carson scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and three steals. Markhi Strickland finished 6 of 9 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Jaden Jackson finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Jackrabbits (9-10, 2-2). South Dakota State also got 12 points from Joe Sayler. Matthew Mors also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press