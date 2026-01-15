Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

North Dakota State earns 76-65 victory over South Dakota State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Treyson Anderson scored 20 points as North Dakota State beat South Dakota State 76-65 on Wednesday night.

Anderson also contributed six rebounds for the Bison (15-5, 5-0 Summit League). Trevian Carson scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and three steals. Markhi Strickland finished 6 of 9 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Jaden Jackson finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Jackrabbits (9-10, 2-2). South Dakota State also got 12 points from Joe Sayler. Matthew Mors also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.