Collin Kuhl’s 26 lead Stetson over West Georgia 95-86

By AP News

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Collin Kuhl scored 26 points as Stetson beat West Georgia 95-86 on Thursday.

Kuhl shot 9 of 10 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Hatters (7-11, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ethan Copeland scored 18 points and added five rebounds and six steals. Calvin Sirmans had 15 points.

Shelton Williams-Dryden finished with 31 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Wolves (9-8, 3-2). Josh Smith added 22 points off the bench for West Georgia. Malcolm Noel finished with 15 points, six assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

