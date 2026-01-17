Skip to main content
Mount St. Mary’s wins 78-68 against Canisius

By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Arlandus Keyes’ 22 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Canisius 78-68 on Saturday.

Keyes also added six rebounds for the Mountaineers (7-12, 3-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Trey Deveaux scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Luke McEldon had 10 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

Kahlil Singleton finished with 21 points for the Golden Griffins (8-11, 3-5). Bryan Ndjonga added 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks for Canisius. Michael Evbagharu had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

