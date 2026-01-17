Radford earns 85-83 victory over Longwood

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Del Jones had 25 points in Radford’s 85-83 victory against Longwood on Saturday.

Jones added six rebounds for the Highlanders (11-9, 4-1 Big South Conference). Lukas Walls scored 17 points, shooting 5 of 7 (3 of 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Dennis Parker Jr. shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range, to finish with 13 points.

Redd Thompson led the way for the Lancers (10-10, 2-3) with 21 points. Longwood also got 17 points and 16 rebounds from Elijah Tucker. Jaylen Benard had 11 points.

By The Associated Press