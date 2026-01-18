Williams scores 22 as Citadel defeats VMI 82-68

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Braxton Williams scored 22 points as Citadel beat VMI 82-68 on Saturday.

Williams shot 7 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (5-14, 2-4 Southern Conference). Marcos Gonzales scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added five rebounds. Eze Wali was 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 11 points.

TJ Johnson led the way for the Keydets (6-13, 1-5) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. AJ Clark added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for VMI. Mario Tatum Jr. also had 12 points and two steals.

Citadel took the lead with 17:03 left in the first half and did not trail again. Williams led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 47-34 at the break. Citadel outscored VMI in the second half by one point, with Williams scoring a team-high nine points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.