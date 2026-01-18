Skip to main content
Williams scores 16, Eastern Kentucky defeats Bellarmine 89-69

Sponsored by:
By AP News

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — MJ Williams scored 16 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Bellarmine 89-69 on Saturday.

Williams shot 5 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (7-12, 3-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Turner Buttry and Jackson Holt each scored 14 points. Jalen Cooper had 13 points and

Brian Waddell led the Knights (6-12, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Kenyon Goodin added nine points, six rebounds and two steals for Bellarmine. Darrius Bolden also recorded eight points and three steals.

The Colonels used a 14-0 run to take a 40-24 lead at the half, then added a 10-0 run in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

