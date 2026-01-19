Skip to main content
Hamilton scores 20, Alcorn State defeats Prairie View A&M 76-75

By AP News

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Omari Hamilton scored 20 points and Davian Williams made a game-winning shot in Alcorn State’s 76-75 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday.

Hamilton also had nine rebounds for the Braves (3-14, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tycen McDaniels scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Nick Woodard went 4 of 13 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Dontae Horne led the way for the Panthers (8-11, 3-3) with 32 points. Prairie View A&M also got 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks from Cory Wells. Lance Williams also had 10 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

