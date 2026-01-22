Perkins scores 16 as Villanova beats Georgetown 66-51

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Perkins had 16 points in Villanova’s 66-51 win against Georgetown on Wednesday.

Perkins added five rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (15-4, 6-2 Big East Conference). Acaden Lewis scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Bryce Lindsay shot 4 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Kayvaun Mulready and KJ Lewis each finished with 12 points for the Hoyas (9-10, 1-7). The loss is the sixth in a row for the Hoyas.

Villanova took the lead for good with 1:33 left in the first half. The score was 26-23 at halftime, with Perkins racking up nine points. Villanova extended its lead to 36-23 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Acaden Lewis scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

