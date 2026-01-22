Daniels’ 26 lead Cal Baptist past Utah Tech 73-64

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. had 26 points in Cal Baptist’s 73-64 victory over Utah Tech on Wednesday night.

Daniels added five rebounds and five assists for the Lancers (14-6, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference). Martel Williams added 13 points while going 6 of 10 and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Bradey Henige had eight points and finished 3 of 6 from the floor.

Jusaun Holt led the Trailblazers (10-11, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Noah Bolanga added 13 points and seven rebounds for Utah Tech. Ethan Potter also had eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

